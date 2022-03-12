Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Photo: @sussexroyal/Instagram
Prince Harry accused of snubbing Queen Elizabeth; set to miss grandfather’s memorial service
- Monarch’s grandson won’t attend Prince Philip’s memorial service in Britain because of security dispute; will attend Invictus Games in Netherlands soon
- Prince Harry has only twice returned to the UK since he and wife, former Hollywood actress Meghan Markle, quit royal life and moved to North America
Topic | Britain
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Photo: @sussexroyal/Instagram