An unidentified man (hidden, on the ground) is arrested after throwing an egg at French presidential candidate Eric Zemmour during a campaign visit in Moissac, southern France, on March 12. Photo: AFP
Man cracks raw egg on head of France’s far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour

  • The prosecutor’s office said the man had been acting in protest after being angered by Zemmour’s comments about disabled children. The man has an autistic son
  • About two months ago, Zemmour spoke out against inclusion efforts in schools by calling for children with disabilities to be taught separately

dpa
dpa

Updated: 1:30am, 13 Mar, 2022

