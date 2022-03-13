A Ukrainian soldier holds a Next Generation Light Anti-tank Weapon (NLAW) that was used to destroy a Russian armoured personal carrier (APC) in Irpin, north of Kyiv, on March 12. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war: Joe Biden authorises additional US$200 million in military aid for Ukraine
- The decision brings total US security aid provided to Ukraine to US$1.2 billion since January 2021, and to US$3.2 billion since 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea
- The US president directed Secretary of State Antony Blinken that up to US$200 million allocated through the Foreign Assistance Act be designated for Ukraine’s defence
Topic | Ukraine
A Ukrainian soldier holds a Next Generation Light Anti-tank Weapon (NLAW) that was used to destroy a Russian armoured personal carrier (APC) in Irpin, north of Kyiv, on March 12. Photo: AFP