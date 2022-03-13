A Ukrainian serviceman walks near the position he was guarding in Mariupol, Ukraine on March 12. Photo: AP
A Ukrainian serviceman walks near the position he was guarding in Mariupol, Ukraine on March 12. Photo: AP
Ukraine
World /  Europe

Ukraine war: Seven killed, including a child, after Russia fires at evacuation convoy in Kyiv region

  • Ukraine has accused Russia of preventing evacuations from conflict zones by not respecting agreed ceasefires and firing at civilian targets
  • Ukraine’s defence ministry later said people had tried to escape by themselves, ‘so they began evacuating without the “green corridor” agreed by the parties’

Topic |   Ukraine
Reutersdpa
Reuters and dpa

Updated: 7:31am, 13 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Ukrainian serviceman walks near the position he was guarding in Mariupol, Ukraine on March 12. Photo: AP
A Ukrainian serviceman walks near the position he was guarding in Mariupol, Ukraine on March 12. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE