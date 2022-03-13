A Ukrainian serviceman walks near the position he was guarding in Mariupol, Ukraine on March 12. Photo: AP
Ukraine war: Seven killed, including a child, after Russia fires at evacuation convoy in Kyiv region
- Ukraine has accused Russia of preventing evacuations from conflict zones by not respecting agreed ceasefires and firing at civilian targets
- Ukraine’s defence ministry later said people had tried to escape by themselves, ‘so they began evacuating without the “green corridor” agreed by the parties’
