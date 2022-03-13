People take part in a protest against the Ukraine conflict in Hamburg, Germany, Sunday, March 13, 2022. Photo: AP
Ukraine
Ukraine crisis: Anti-war protests across Europe and 250 arrested at rallies in Russia

  • Protests were planned in Berlin, Warsaw, London, Madrid, Frankfurt, Hamburg and Stuttgart to protest against the ongoing war
  • Police detained more than 250 people during demonstrations in 23 Russian cities on Sunday; the previous weekend, about 5,000 were arrested

Associated PressAgence France-Presse
Updated: 9:44pm, 13 Mar, 2022

