Pope Francis has called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine ‘armed aggression’. Photo: STR/dpa
Ukraine
Ukraine crisis: Pope calls invasion ‘armed aggression’ in toughest comments yet

  • Speaking to thousands in St Peter’s Square, the pontiff said the killing of children and unarmed civilians was ‘barbaric’ and with ‘no valid strategic reason’
  • ‘In the name of God I ask you: stop this massacre!,’ the Pope said, adding that Ukrainian cities risked being reduced to cemeteries

Reuters
Updated: 10:23pm, 13 Mar, 2022

