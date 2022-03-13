Pope Francis has called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine ‘armed aggression’. Photo: STR/dpa
Ukraine crisis: Pope calls invasion ‘armed aggression’ in toughest comments yet
- Speaking to thousands in St Peter’s Square, the pontiff said the killing of children and unarmed civilians was ‘barbaric’ and with ‘no valid strategic reason’
- ‘In the name of God I ask you: stop this massacre!,’ the Pope said, adding that Ukrainian cities risked being reduced to cemeteries
Topic | Ukraine
Pope Francis has called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine ‘armed aggression’. Photo: STR/dpa