Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, right, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during their meeting in Istanbul, Turkey on March 13. Photo: Turkish Presidency via AP
Ukraine war: Turkey and Greece agree to improve ties amid Ukraine conflict
- Both countries have roles to play in the security situation in Europe after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and cooperation would benefit the region, Turkey said
- Turkey shares a maritime border with both Russia and Ukraine in the Black Sea, has good relations with both countries and has offered to mediate in the conflict
Topic | Turkey
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, right, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during their meeting in Istanbul, Turkey on March 13. Photo: Turkish Presidency via AP