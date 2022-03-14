Police and soldiers stand at a drone crash site, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Zagreb, Croatia on March 11. Photo: Reuters
Police and soldiers stand at a drone crash site, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Zagreb, Croatia on March 11. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine
World /  Europe

Military drone that crashed in Croatia carried a bomb, says defence minister

  • The Soviet-made aircraft crossed Romania and Hungary before entering Croatia, slamming into a field near a student dormitory late on Thursday
  • The drone, which apparently flew from Ukraine over European Nato member states before crashing in Croatian capital Zagreb, was armed with an explosive device

Topic |   Ukraine
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:15am, 14 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Police and soldiers stand at a drone crash site, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Zagreb, Croatia on March 11. Photo: Reuters
Police and soldiers stand at a drone crash site, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Zagreb, Croatia on March 11. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE