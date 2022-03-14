Police and soldiers stand at a drone crash site, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Zagreb, Croatia on March 11. Photo: Reuters
Military drone that crashed in Croatia carried a bomb, says defence minister
- The Soviet-made aircraft crossed Romania and Hungary before entering Croatia, slamming into a field near a student dormitory late on Thursday
- The drone, which apparently flew from Ukraine over European Nato member states before crashing in Croatian capital Zagreb, was armed with an explosive device
