The Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Chernobyl, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: Power restored at Ukraine’s Chernobyl nuclear plant seized by Russian forces
- Ukraine’s retired Chernobyl nuclear power plant was seized by Russian forces in the first days of the invasion
- ‘Our Ukrainian energy engineers … were able to avert the risk of a possible nuclear catastrophe that threatened the whole of Europe,’ said Ukraine’s energy minister
