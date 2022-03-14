The Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Chernobyl, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: Power restored at Ukraine’s Chernobyl nuclear plant seized by Russian forces

  • Ukraine’s retired Chernobyl nuclear power plant was seized by Russian forces in the first days of the invasion
  • ‘Our Ukrainian energy engineers … were able to avert the risk of a possible nuclear catastrophe that threatened the whole of Europe,’ said Ukraine’s energy minister

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:21am, 14 Mar, 2022

