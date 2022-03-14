British actor Benedict Cumberbatch arrives at the British Academy Film and Television Awards (Baftas) at the Royal Albert Hall in London on March 13. Photo: AFP
British actor Benedict Cumberbatch says he hopes to house Ukrainian refugees
- The UK’s ‘Homes for Ukraine’ scheme will allow members of the public, charities, businesses and community groups to offer accommodation to refugees
- On the red carpet at the Baftas, Cumberbatch said: ‘There’s been a record number of people volunteering to take people into their homes, I hope to be part of that myself’
Topic | Britain
British actor Benedict Cumberbatch arrives at the British Academy Film and Television Awards (Baftas) at the Royal Albert Hall in London on March 13. Photo: AFP