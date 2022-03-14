British actor Benedict Cumberbatch arrives at the British Academy Film and Television Awards (Baftas) at the Royal Albert Hall in London on March 13. Photo: AFP
British actor Benedict Cumberbatch arrives at the British Academy Film and Television Awards (Baftas) at the Royal Albert Hall in London on March 13. Photo: AFP
Britain
World /  Europe

British actor Benedict Cumberbatch says he hopes to house Ukrainian refugees

  • The UK’s ‘Homes for Ukraine’ scheme will allow members of the public, charities, businesses and community groups to offer accommodation to refugees
  • On the red carpet at the Baftas, Cumberbatch said: ‘There’s been a record number of people volunteering to take people into their homes, I hope to be part of that myself’

Topic |   Britain
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:20am, 14 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
British actor Benedict Cumberbatch arrives at the British Academy Film and Television Awards (Baftas) at the Royal Albert Hall in London on March 13. Photo: AFP
British actor Benedict Cumberbatch arrives at the British Academy Film and Television Awards (Baftas) at the Royal Albert Hall in London on March 13. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE