Rebel Wilson arrives at the 75th Baftas at the Royal Albert Hall in London on March 13. Photo: Invision / AP
The Power of the Dog and Dune triumph at Bafta awards in London
- The Power of the Dog won the two top honours, scooping best film and best director for New Zealand filmmaker Jane Campion, while Dune won 5 awards
- Hosted by actress Rebel Wilson, this year’s ceremony returned as a red-carpet event at the Royal Albert Hall following a virtual event last year due to Covid-19
Topic | Cinema
