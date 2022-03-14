Protesters clash with police in Bastia on France’s Mediterranean island of Corsica on March 13. Photo: AFP
Corsican protesters clash with police in anger over attack on jailed nationalist
- There were 38 people injured in the ongoing clashes, including 24 police officers, the prefecture said
- The violent protest is the latest demonstration over an attack on Corsican Yvan Colonna, who is being held at a prison in mainland France for a 1998 murder
Topic | France
Protesters clash with police in Bastia on France’s Mediterranean island of Corsica on March 13. Photo: AFP