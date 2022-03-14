02:07
Russian missiles hit Yavoriv military base in western Ukraine near Polish border
Zelensky’s warning as Ukraine-Russia war edges closer to Nato’s doorstep: ‘only a matter of time’
- Russia escalated its offensive in Ukraine by striking a military base perilously close to the Polish border
- Attack so near a Nato member-country raised possibility the alliance could be drawn into the fight
Topic | Ukraine war
