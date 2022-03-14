A foreign fighter from the UK poses for a picture, as he and other volunteers prepare to deploy in Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
Explainer |
Is it legal for foreigners to fight for Ukraine against Russia?

  • Citizens of countries including Canada, UK and the US among reported volunteers joining the fight
  • Russia has warned that Western ‘mercenaries’ would not be treated as lawful combatants

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:54pm, 14 Mar, 2022

