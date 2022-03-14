Moscow International Business Centre, also known as ‘Moskva-City’, in Russia’s capital. Russia has vaulted past Iran and North Korea to become the world’s most-sanctioned nation. Photo: Reuters
Moscow International Business Centre, also known as ‘Moskva-City’, in Russia’s capital. Russia has vaulted past Iran and North Korea to become the world’s most-sanctioned nation. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

Ukraine war: Russia accuses West of wanting to stage ‘artificial’ default

  • Russia denies it can’t fulfil its debt obligations amid warnings of ‘imminent’ default
  • Western sanctions have cut Russia off from key parts of global financial markets

Topic |   Ukraine war
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:12pm, 14 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Moscow International Business Centre, also known as ‘Moskva-City’, in Russia’s capital. Russia has vaulted past Iran and North Korea to become the world’s most-sanctioned nation. Photo: Reuters
Moscow International Business Centre, also known as ‘Moskva-City’, in Russia’s capital. Russia has vaulted past Iran and North Korea to become the world’s most-sanctioned nation. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE