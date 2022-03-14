A doctor speaks to a woman whose leg had to be amputated after she suffered gunshot wounds in a village currently under the control of the Russian military, at a hospital in Brovary, north of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday. Photo: AP
Russian attacks in western Ukraine prompt more people to flee, with around 2.7 million refugees already
- Fears of even larger exodus after Moscow widened its assault with an attack on Sunday on a base near border with Nato member Poland
- While Ukrainian and Russian officials hold more talks, residents in western Ukraine joining those leaving ‘as attack was so close’
Topic | Ukraine war
