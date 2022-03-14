Chelsea Football Club’s billionaire Russian owner, Roman Abramovich, applauds at the end of a Premier League match. File photo: AFP
House Ukrainian refugees in mansions of sanctioned Russian oligarchs, says UK
- Michael Gove, housing secretary, said ‘you’re sanctioned, no right to use, profit from this home.....and if we can use it to help others, let’s do that’
- If implemented means Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich’s 70 properties, plus homes of others, would be open to Ukrainian refugees
Topic | Ukraine war
Chelsea Football Club’s billionaire Russian owner, Roman Abramovich, applauds at the end of a Premier League match. File photo: AFP