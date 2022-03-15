United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks at the UN headquarters in New York on March 14. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: UN chief says prospect of nuclear conflict back ‘within realm of possibility’
- Antonio Guterres on Monday sounded the alarm over Russia raising the alert level for its nuclear forces after invading Ukraine, describing it a ‘bone-chilling development’
- Vladimir Putin late last month said that his nation’s nuclear forces should be put on high alert, raising fears that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could lead to nuclear war
Topic | Ukraine war
