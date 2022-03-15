WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London in 2017. Photo: AP
WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange denied permission to appeal US extradition decision at UK Supreme Court
- Washington wants to put Assange on trial in connection with the publication of 500,000 secret military files relating to the US-led wars in Iraq and Afghanistan
- WikiLeaks wrote on its Twitter account: ‘The case now moves to @UKHomeSecretary Priti Patel to authorise the extradition’
Topic | WikiLeaks
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London in 2017. Photo: AP