A Ukrainian service member stands next to a bomb crater in the town of Okhtyrka in the Sumy region, Ukraine on March 14. Photo: Iryna Rybakova / Press service of the Ukrainian Ground Forces / Handout via Reuters
Ireland sends body armour and 5,000 ready-to-eat meals to Ukrainian army
- Ireland, while military neutral, has committed itself to providing non-lethal aid to Ukrainian forces battling the Russian invasion
- Ireland’s Department of Defence confirmed that the equipment and food had already been shipped and will soon arrive at a Polish logistics hub
Topic | Ukraine war
