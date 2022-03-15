A member of the Ukraine Territorial Defence Forces stands with his weapon in a security check point in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 14. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine war: UK says Russia could be planning chemical or biological attack
- Britain’s Defence Ministry said in a tweet that Russia could use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine in response to a staged fake attack on Russian troops
- The Twitter post said: ‘Such an operation could take the form of a faked attack … or fabricated evidence of alleged Ukrainian planning to use such weapons’
Topic | Ukraine war
A member of the Ukraine Territorial Defence Forces stands with his weapon in a security check point in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 14. Photo: EPA-EFE