A woman interrupts a live news bulletin on Russia’s state TV ‘Channel One’ on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Extraordinary moment an anti-war protester disrupted live Russian state TV news: ‘They are lying to you’
- Anti-war protester on Russian state television caused interruption of main evening news broadcast
- Video clip went viral on social media and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the woman
Topic | Ukraine war
