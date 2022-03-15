A woman interrupts a live news bulletin on Russia’s state TV ‘Channel One’ on Monday. Photo: Reuters
A woman interrupts a live news bulletin on Russia’s state TV ‘Channel One’ on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

Extraordinary moment an anti-war protester disrupted live Russian state TV news: ‘They are lying to you’

  • Anti-war protester on Russian state television caused interruption of main evening news broadcast
  • Video clip went viral on social media and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the woman

Topic |   Ukraine war
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:09am, 15 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman interrupts a live news bulletin on Russia’s state TV ‘Channel One’ on Monday. Photo: Reuters
A woman interrupts a live news bulletin on Russia’s state TV ‘Channel One’ on Monday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE