Evacuated residents in Kyiv react outside their apartment building which was destroyed on Tuesday by Russian strikes that killed at least two people. Three European prime ministers are travelling to the city in a show of support for Ukraine. Photo: AFP
Polish, Czech, Slovenian leaders on way to Ukraine war zone in bold show of support
- ‘It is our duty to be where history is forged. Because it’s not about us, but about future of our children who deserve to live in world free from tyranny’
- ‘Purpose of visit is to confirm the unequivocal support of the entire European Union for the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine’
Topic | Ukraine war
Evacuated residents in Kyiv react outside their apartment building which was destroyed on Tuesday by Russian strikes that killed at least two people. Three European prime ministers are travelling to the city in a show of support for Ukraine. Photo: AFP