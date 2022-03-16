Thousands of supporters of Hungary’s right-wing populist prime minister, Viktor Orban, gather in Budapest, Hungary, on Tuesday. Photo: AP
War next door boosts Viktor Orban’s campaign to keep power in Hungary
- Campaign for April 3 Hungarian election has been dominated by the Russian invasion of neighbouring Ukraine
- Viktor Orban, in power since a landslide win in 2010, has portrayed himself as a protector of Hungary’s peace and security
Topic | Hungary
