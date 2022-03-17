After more than a month of decline, Covid-19 cases started to increase around the world last week, the WHO said, with lockdowns in Asia and China’s Jilin province battling to contain an outbreak. Photo: AP
After more than a month of decline, Covid-19 cases started to increase around the world last week, the WHO said, with lockdowns in Asia and China’s Jilin province battling to contain an outbreak. Photo: AP
World /  Europe

WHO says global rise in Covid-19 cases ‘tip of the iceberg’

  • Reported Covid-19 cases rose globally by 8 per cent last week, with more than 11 million cases, 43,000 new deaths
  • Official global death toll is more than six million – though the true figure is believed to be several times higher

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:18pm, 17 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
After more than a month of decline, Covid-19 cases started to increase around the world last week, the WHO said, with lockdowns in Asia and China’s Jilin province battling to contain an outbreak. Photo: AP
After more than a month of decline, Covid-19 cases started to increase around the world last week, the WHO said, with lockdowns in Asia and China’s Jilin province battling to contain an outbreak. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE