After more than a month of decline, Covid-19 cases started to increase around the world last week, the WHO said, with lockdowns in Asia and China’s Jilin province battling to contain an outbreak. Photo: AP
WHO says global rise in Covid-19 cases ‘tip of the iceberg’
- Reported Covid-19 cases rose globally by 8 per cent last week, with more than 11 million cases, 43,000 new deaths
- Official global death toll is more than six million – though the true figure is believed to be several times higher
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
After more than a month of decline, Covid-19 cases started to increase around the world last week, the WHO said, with lockdowns in Asia and China’s Jilin province battling to contain an outbreak. Photo: AP