Illustration from the European Space Agency shows the European-Russian ExoMars rover. Photo: AP
No European Mars mission this year because of the war in Ukraine
- The European Space Agency confirmed that it’s indefinitely suspending its ExoMars rover mission with partner Roscosmos, Russia’s state space corporation
- The mission was already delayed from 2020 because of Covid-19, and as Mars is only readily reachable from Earth every two years, the next launch window is 2024
Topic | Ukraine
