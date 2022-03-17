Princess Diana died in a Paris car crash in 1997 as she was pursued by paparazzi. Photo: Rex
BBC apologises to Princess Diana’s private secretary over interview deceit, pays ‘substantial’ damages
- The UK’s national broadcaster acknowledged that ‘serious harm’ was caused to Commander Patrick Jephson by the circumstances in which the interview was obtained
- The 1995 interview, in which Diana famously discussed the breakdown of her relationship with Prince Charles, was conducted by journalist Martin Bashir
