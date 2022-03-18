A Bayraktar TB2 drone. The drones have carried out unexpectedly successful attacks in the early stages of Ukraine’s conflict with Moscow. File photo: AFP
Ukraine war
Ukraine-Russia war: Cheap, lethal Bayraktar Turkish drones are scoring hits on the battlefield – and online

  • Turkey has supplied Ukraine with Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicles, which carry lightweight, laser-guided bombs
  • Aerial videos of the destruction of Russian armoured vehicles has become a key tool for Ukraine’s information war

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:20pm, 18 Mar, 2022

