P&O Ferries staff protest in Dover, UK on March 18. Photo: EPA-EFE
Protesters gather at UK ports after P&O sacks 800 ferry workers

  • P&O is recovering from a difficult two years when Covid-19 prevented tourists from travelling on routes between Britain, France, Ireland and elsewhere in Europe
  • Dubai-owned P&O said on Thursday it had lost US$131 million in the past year and that without changes, its business was not sustainable

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:30am, 19 Mar, 2022

