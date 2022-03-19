The remains of the theatre which was hit by a bomb in Mariupol, Ukraine on March 17. Photo: Azov Handout via Reuters
Ukraine war: Hundreds still trapped in rubble of Mariupol theatre, Volodymyr Zelensky says
- On Thursday, 130 people were rescued from the building. It is still unclear how many people were injured or killed
- Ukraine says the building was largely destroyed by targeted Russian bombing. Russia blames Ukrainian nationalists
Topic | Ukraine war
