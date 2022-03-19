Britain’s communications regulator revoked the license of the state-funded Russian broadcaster RT amid concern that its coverage of the war in Ukraine was biased. Photo: Reuters
UK regulator revokes license of Russia-backed broadcaster RT
- Ofcom said the state-funded Russian broadcaster’s coverage of the war in Ukraine was biased, and was not ‘fit and proper to hold a UK broadcast license’
- RT said in a statement the regulator had robbed the UK public of access to information and ignored its ‘clean record’ of four consecutive years
