Britain’s communications regulator revoked the license of the state-funded Russian broadcaster RT amid concern that its coverage of the war in Ukraine was biased. Photo: Reuters
UK regulator revokes license of Russia-backed broadcaster RT

  • Ofcom said the state-funded Russian broadcaster’s coverage of the war in Ukraine was biased, and was not ‘fit and proper to hold a UK broadcast license’
  • RT said in a statement the regulator had robbed the UK public of access to information and ignored its ‘clean record’ of four consecutive years

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:01pm, 19 Mar, 2022

