Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 18. Photo: AP
Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 18. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

Ukraine war: Clearing unexploded bombs will take years, ‘we will need help’, minister says

  • ‘A huge number of shells and mines … haven’t exploded. They remain under the rubble and pose a real threat,’ Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky said
  • In addition, Ukrainian troops have planted landmines at bridges, airports and other key locations to prevent the Russians from using them

Topic |   Ukraine war
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 12:35am, 20 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 18. Photo: AP
Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 18. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE