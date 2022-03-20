Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 18. Photo: AP
Ukraine war: Clearing unexploded bombs will take years, ‘we will need help’, minister says
- ‘A huge number of shells and mines … haven’t exploded. They remain under the rubble and pose a real threat,’ Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky said
- In addition, Ukrainian troops have planted landmines at bridges, airports and other key locations to prevent the Russians from using them
Topic | Ukraine war
Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 18. Photo: AP