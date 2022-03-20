British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the Conservative Party Spring Conference in Blackpool, Britain on March 19. Photo: Reuters
Boris Johnson: Russian victory in Ukraine would bring ‘a new age of intimidation’
- Speaking at a Conservative Party conference in the UK, Johnson said Putin was ‘terrified’ that a free Ukraine would spark a pro-democracy revolution in Russia
- ‘The end of freedom in Ukraine will mean the extinction of any hope of freedom in Georgia and then Moldova,’ said the British prime minister
Topic | Ukraine war
