Pope Francis blesses an injured child who fled the Russian invasion of Ukraine during a visit to the Bambino Gesu Children’s Hospital in Rome, Italy on March 19. Photo: Vatican Media / Handout via Reuters
Ukraine war
Pope Francis visits Ukrainian war refugees at Vatican children’s hospital in Rome

  • The Vatican said around 50 Ukrainian children in all had passed through the Bambino Gesu hospital since the war with Russia broke out
  • Some patients were suffering oncological, neurological and other problems before the crisis and ‘fled in the first days of the war,’ the Vatican said

Agence France-PresseReuters
Updated: 3:04am, 20 Mar, 2022

