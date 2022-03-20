Pope Francis blesses an injured child who fled the Russian invasion of Ukraine during a visit to the Bambino Gesu Children’s Hospital in Rome, Italy on March 19. Photo: Vatican Media / Handout via Reuters
Pope Francis visits Ukrainian war refugees at Vatican children’s hospital in Rome
- The Vatican said around 50 Ukrainian children in all had passed through the Bambino Gesu hospital since the war with Russia broke out
- Some patients were suffering oncological, neurological and other problems before the crisis and ‘fled in the first days of the war,’ the Vatican said
Topic | Ukraine war
