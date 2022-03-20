Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is displayed on a giant screen after delivering a live voice message during a demonstration against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in front of the Swiss House of Parliament in Bern, Switzerland on March 19. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war: Zelensky calls on Swiss government to freeze Russian oligarchs’ assets
- Protesters, gathered before the Swiss parliament in Bern, waved Ukrainian flags as they decried Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
- There are some wealthy Russians doing business in Switzerland who are said to be close to Vladimir Putin and have so far not been subject to sanctions
Topic | Ukraine war
