Ballet dancers Miki Mizutani of Japan and Mathias Dingman of the US perform during a rehearsal for the Dance for Ukraine benefit gala at the London Coliseum on March 19. Photo: AFP
Ballet greats from Russia and France to Cuba and Japan perform at Ukraine benefit gala in London
- The Ukraine flag flew outside the London Coliseum for the show, which aimed to raise US$130,000 for the UK Disasters Emergency Committee collective of charities
- One of the organisers, Ukrainian dancer and producer Ivan Putrov, told the audience that $185,000 had been donated before the Dance for Ukraine event had started
