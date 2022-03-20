Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, right, and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin in Sofia, Bulgaria on March 19. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine war: US to send army contingent to Bulgaria as part of Nato battle group
- Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov made the announcement after holding talks with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin in Sofia on Saturday
- Petkov confirmed that there would be no arms deliveries from Bulgaria to Ukraine, saying: ‘We have not talked in any way about military support for Ukraine’
