Police erect a white sheet where a car crashed into the crowd. Photo: AFP
Police erect a white sheet where a car crashed into the crowd. Photo: AFP
Crime
World /  Europe

‘Fun to horror’ at Belgium carnival as car runs into crowd, killing 6

  • Car drove into a carnival gathering in a southern Belgian town of Strepy-Bracquegnies
  • Authorities say no indications of a terrorist motive; pair in car came from a nightclub

Topic |   Crime
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:00am, 21 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Police erect a white sheet where a car crashed into the crowd. Photo: AFP
Police erect a white sheet where a car crashed into the crowd. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE