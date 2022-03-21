World-famous former soccer player David Beckham, who handed over his Instagram account to a doctor in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. File photo: Reuters
Ukraine: David Beckham hands over Instagram account to Kharkiv doctor

  • The former England football captain tells his 71 million followers to look at his profile to see work of doctor helping women give birth in city of Kharkiv
  • Beckham, a goodwill ambassador for Unicef, posted video message and called on his followers to support the organisation’s work in Ukraine

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 8:09pm, 21 Mar, 2022

