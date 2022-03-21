British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said he had been contacted by an impostor posing as Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Photo: Reuters
British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said he had been contacted by an impostor posing as Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine
World /  Europe

Russia posed as Ukrainian PM to make hoax calls to British ministers, says UK

  • Security, confidentiality concerns after caller/s got through to high-ranking ministers Ben Wallace and Priti Patel and endeavoured to reach another
  • ‘...a tactic straight from the Kremlin play book to try and distract from illegal activities in Ukraine and human rights abuses being committed’

Topic |   Ukraine
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:11pm, 21 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said he had been contacted by an impostor posing as Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Photo: Reuters
British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said he had been contacted by an impostor posing as Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE