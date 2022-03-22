Members of the Anglo-Iranian community and supporters of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) attend a memorial service to pay tribute to murdered British politician David Amess in London in October 2021. Photo: AFP
‘Warped Islamist terrorist’ assassinated veteran British MP, court told
- Sir David Amess was fatally attacked by Ali Harbi Ali, who tricked his way into a face-to-face meeting with the 69-year-old MP in Essex, UK in 2021
- Ali Harbi Ali, 26, is accused of the murder and carrying out reconnaissance over several years on targets including the MP Michael Gove
Topic | Britain
Members of the Anglo-Iranian community and supporters of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) attend a memorial service to pay tribute to murdered British politician David Amess in London in October 2021. Photo: AFP