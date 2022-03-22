Police guard a prisoner transport van as it arrives at the Old Bailey court in London. Photo: AP
UK Vietnamese truck deaths: People-smuggler jailed for nearly four years over 2019 deaths of 39 victims
- Dragos Stefan Damian was extradited from Italy to face a UK court following the investigation into the deaths of 39 Vietnamese nationals found dead in a truck
- In January, four men were jailed for between 27 years and 13 years and four months for manslaughter and plotting to people smuggle in a linked case
Topic | UK truck deaths
