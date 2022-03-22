Ukrainian servicemen carry a coffin with the body of a Ukrainian officer during a funeral ceremony. Photo: Getty Images / TNS
Ukraine war: EU countries accuse Russia of war crimes but sanctions on energy appear unlikely
- ‘What’s happening in Mariupol is a massive war crime. This is something awful,’ said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell
- A group of countries led by Germany wants a pause on new sanctions amid concerns about high energy prices and fears that Russia might halt gas exports to Europe
