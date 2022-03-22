Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (on screen) is applauded by Italian lawmakers while delivering a speech on Tuesday. Photo: dpa
Ukraine: At least 117 children killed in war, Zelensky tells Italian lawmakers, calls on Pope Francis to mediate
- ‘But 117 will not be the final number,’ he warns in video link to both chambers of parliament in Rome; ‘they keep killing’
- After the Ukrainian president’s address, Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi said his nation wants ‘to draw a path to bring Ukraine closer to Europe’
Topic | Ukraine war
