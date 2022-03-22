A child receives a vaccination against Covid-19 at a school in Naples, Italy, in January. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Infections cut in schools via ventilation systems, says Italy study
- Italian study found infections lower in classrooms with ventilation systems, and lower still – by more than 80 per cent – where those systems stronger
- The experiment in 10,441 classrooms was carried out between September 2021 and January this year; most schools do not have ventilation systems
