The National Federation of Fish Friers is warning that up to half the UK’s10,500 operators may shut or convert into chicken or kebab takeaways. Photo: Shutterstock
The National Federation of Fish Friers is warning that up to half the UK’s10,500 operators may shut or convert into chicken or kebab takeaways. Photo: Shutterstock
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

Ukraine war, Russia sanctions could batter British fish and chip shops

  • Western sanctions on Russian entities and industries are being felt in the UK
  • UK restaurants were already impacted by Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic

Topic |   Ukraine war
Hilary Clarke
Hilary Clarke in London

Updated: 8:33am, 23 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The National Federation of Fish Friers is warning that up to half the UK’s10,500 operators may shut or convert into chicken or kebab takeaways. Photo: Shutterstock
The National Federation of Fish Friers is warning that up to half the UK’s10,500 operators may shut or convert into chicken or kebab takeaways. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE