Stella Moris, partner of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, arrives at Belmarsh prison in London before their wedding on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange weds fiancée Stella Moris in London prison ceremony
- High-profile supporter Vivienne Westwood designed the wedding dress, as well as a tartan kilt for the groom
- The couple were allowed four guests and two witnesses for the service at the high-security Belmarsh facility where Assange is being held
Topic | WikiLeaks
Stella Moris, partner of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, arrives at Belmarsh prison in London before their wedding on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters