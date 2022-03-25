A video circulating on social media shows large plumes of smoke and flames emanating from a ship docked at Berdyansk, Ukraine, as two other ships appear to sail away. Photo: Twitter
Video shows 2 Russian warships escaping as Ukrainian missiles blast docked ship
- Ukrainian forces claim to have destroyed a Russian landing ship in the port city of Berdyansk
- The ship, reportedly known as the Orsk, can transport up to 20 tanks or 40 armoured personnel carriers
Topic | Ukraine war
