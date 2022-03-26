A man walks past garbage at a polluted beach on the banks of Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on March 16. Photo: Reuters
Microplastics found in human blood for first time, could be making way into organs

  • Half the samples in a Dutch study showed traces of PET plastic, used in drink bottles, while over a third had polystyrene, used for disposable food containers
  • The tiny pieces of mostly invisible plastic have already been found almost everywhere else on Earth – in the air, soil and the food chain

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:39am, 26 Mar, 2022

