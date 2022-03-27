Members of Prague’s Russian community take part in an anti-war demonstration in Prague, Czech Republic on March 26. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war: Thousands of Russians in Prague protest against Moscow’s war

  • Protesters walked from Prague’s Peace Square through the centre of the Czech capital. Police put the number of marchers at about 3,000
  • Nearly 200,000 Ukrainians lived in the Czech Republic before Russia’s invasion. The Czech government estimates 300,000 Ukrainians have fled to the country

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:34am, 27 Mar, 2022

